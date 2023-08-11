House Natural Resources Committee Hosting Yosemite Field Hearing

Blue Jay Fire In Yosemite - 2020 View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A group of Republican lawmakers are meeting in Yosemite National Park today to talk about the impacts of wildfires.

Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock is helping to lead a field hearing of the US House Natural Resources Committee.

Congressional leaders from across the country will be meeting up to discuss forest management. On hand will be Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman, who is the Chair of the Committee. The others planning to be in attendance, all of which are Republicans, include Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Dan Newhouse of Washington, David Valadao of California, and John Duarte of California. It will be held at 11 am at Curry Village and is entitled “Conservation in a Crown Jewel: Discussion about Wildfires and Forest Management.”

The meeting is open to the public.