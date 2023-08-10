Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Serious Injuries In Motorcycle Crash In Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Motorcycle crash in downtown Sonora in front of the Red Church

Motorcycle crash in downtown Sonora in front of the Red Church

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — One person was flown from the scene of a motorcycle crash that shut down a section of North Washington Street in downtown Sonora last night.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. in front of the Red Church. That section was closed for more than an hour as traffic was rerouted and a tow crew removed the wreckage. The unidentified rider was flown from the scene to a valley hospital for treatment of major injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 