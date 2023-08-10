Serious Injuries In Motorcycle Crash In Downtown Sonora

Motorcycle crash in downtown Sonora in front of the Red Church View Photo

Sonora, CA — One person was flown from the scene of a motorcycle crash that shut down a section of North Washington Street in downtown Sonora last night.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. in front of the Red Church. That section was closed for more than an hour as traffic was rerouted and a tow crew removed the wreckage. The unidentified rider was flown from the scene to a valley hospital for treatment of major injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.