County Sheriff’s Office Honors Retired Sergeant

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has marked the retirement of Sergeant Murray after 23 years of service, commending her contributions. Beginning her career with Calaveras High School’s Regional Occupation Program, she pursued her passion for becoming a first responder. Serving as a medic for 14 years in Calaveras and San Joaquin Counties, she joined the Sheriff’s Office in December 1999 after training at the Ray Simon Criminal Justice Training Center Law Enforcement Academy. Progressing through roles including Patrol Deputy, Lake Camanche Deputy, Senior Deputy, Detective, and Search and Rescue team member, she was promoted to Sergeant.

Her supervisory role encompassed animal services and contributions to the new Sheriff’s Office and Jail complex. Recently, as Sergeant in the county’s Court Security Division, she emphasized safety through security assessments. Sergeant Murray received multiple awards, including campaign service ribbons. She was presented a proclamation, unanimously adopted by the Supervisors of the County of Calaveras, State of California. Presented and read by Supervisor Martin Huberty, it commemorates Sergeant Murray’s significant contributions. Sheriff DiBasilio reflected on a personal experience of collaborating with Sergeant Murray, recounting an instance where she fearlessly engaged with an individual nearly twice her size.