Wanted Felon Arrested During Assault Investigation

Sonora, Ca — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on assault, drug, and weapon charges.

During the early morning hours recently, deputies responded to Skyview Drive, near Columbia Way, just outside the Sonora city limits.

A 39-year-old unidentified man told deputies that he was hit in the head with a flashlight by either Shawna Alexander or “a man she was with.” The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital to his treat injuries.

Deputies later went and spoke with Shawna Alexander at a home on Cover Ranch Road. Officials found 34-year-old Andrew Buzinskis hiding in the closet. He had a felony warrant from an outside county for his arrest. In addition, he had methamphetamine in his possession, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun next to him (which he is prohibited from possessing). Buzinskis was arrested in relation to the earlier assault, along with various other charges.

Meanwhile, Alexander was arrested for harboring a felon and for two misdemeanor warrants.

The sheriff’s office adds, “Deputies continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault. This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.”