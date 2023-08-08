Clear
Mother Lode Health Officials Warn Of Mosquitoes

By Tracey Petersen
Make sure to use EPA-registered insect repellent to arm against mosquitoes

Make sure to use EPA-registered insect repellent to arm against mosquitoes

Sonora, CA – For those planning on spending time outdoors this week, local health officials have tips to keep you from getting bitten and possibly sick.

Tuolumne and Calaveras County health departments are cautioning the public that mosquitoes aren’t just annoying; their bites can make you ill with West Nile Virus, which can be deadly.

“There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people,” warn health officials.

That is one reason why those spending time outside should remember to use EPA-registered insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites. To find those insect repellents, click here.

Additionally, there are other measures the public can take to lessen the risk of getting bit, including around their homes, as provided by the Calaveras County Health Department:

  • Eliminate standing water in buckets, flowerpots, trash cans, and other containers around your home where mosquitoes can develop from egg to adult.
  • Keep your yard free of trash, and keep pools and ponds clean.
