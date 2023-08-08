Road Resurfacing To Impact Travelers Using Highway 26

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A section of Highway 26 from the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County to Linden in San Joaquin County just got underway, and travelers can expect one-way traffic.

Caltrans has hired George Reed Construction out of Modesto for the $3.5 million maintenance project will improve the roadway’s surface, reduce traveler delays, and avoid costly repairs. The section of the roadway is between Sandstone Creek near Linden and Savage Way.

On Monday, crews began the repairs, which will include using hot-mix asphalt, installing new shoulder backing, new asphalt concrete dikes, and rumble strips. Caltrans detailed that crews will work mostly night shifts, Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with no impact on weekend travelers.

One-way traffic control will be in place through signage and flaggers. Motorists are asked to follow their directions while slowing down in the cone zones. The project is anticipated to be completed sometime in October.