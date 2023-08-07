Calaveras Launches Community Health Survey

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Public Health unveiled its Community Health Survey initiative. This survey is designed to collect data, offering insight into the health needs and challenges faced by the local community. The information obtained will pave the path for forthcoming programs and projects aimed at enhancing public health.

Running until October 9th, the Community Health Survey will encompass input from Calaveras County’s population. Covering a wide spectrum of health-related subjects, including physical well-being, mental health, access to medical services, and community-specific health concerns, the survey seeks to capture the nuanced health landscape.

Respondents can conveniently access the survey online at www.bit.ly/ccphcha2023 through Calaveras County Public Health’s official website. For those who prefer traditional methods, printed versions will be available at community centers, libraries, and partner locations countywide. To accommodate different preferences, surveys can also be completed over the phone by dialing 209-754-6941. All responses will be treated as strictly confidential, with no personal information shared or disclosed. Participants have a chance to win one of fifty $45 gas cards upon survey completion.