Calaveras County Raids Uncover Illegal Marijuana Cultivation Sites

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit has carried out a series of operations targeting illegal marijuana cultivation sites, resulting in discoveries across multiple locations. The crackdown, spanning two days, led to the confiscation of plants and the initiation of ongoing investigations.

On July 26th, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a site situated in the 16000 block of Joy Road in Mountain Ranch. The operation unveiled five hoop house structures, each concealing a thriving marijuana cultivation operation. In a seizure, law enforcement confiscated a total of 1,718 actively growing marijuana plants. The estimated street value exceeded $1.2 million. With evidence collected at the scene, authorities are actively pursuing leads in the ongoing investigation.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit executed two separate search warrants on July 27th. The first location, situated in the 5100 block of Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas, yielded 105 marijuana plants. These plants, valued at over $73,500, were seized by law enforcement. Concurrently, a second operation unfolded in the 13000 block of Whiskey Slide Road in Mokelumne Hill. Deputies discovered and confiscated 110 active marijuana plants housed within a single hoop house structure. The total estimated value of this marijuana seizure exceeded $77,000. Investigators gathered evidence at both sites.

A California Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist assisted with all three sites and was able to assist law enforcement by identifying potential environmental hazards. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages community engagement in the fight against illegal marijuana operations. To facilitate this, an anonymous marijuana tip Line has been established and can be reached at (209) 754-6870.