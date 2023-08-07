Clear
75.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: House Fire In Cedar Ridge

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 6:55 am: The fire on Estralita Drive, originating in a home’s kitchen, was quickly contained by the homeowner prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

Original story posted at 6:23 am: Sonora, CA — There is a residential structure fire in the Cedar Ridge area this morning.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen in the 16000 block of Estralita Drive, near the Kewin Mill intersection. Be prepared for activity in the area. The fire has not spread to any nearby vegetation.

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 