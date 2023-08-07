Update: House Fire In Cedar Ridge

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 6:55 am: The fire on Estralita Drive, originating in a home’s kitchen, was quickly contained by the homeowner prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

Original story posted at 6:23 am: Sonora, CA — There is a residential structure fire in the Cedar Ridge area this morning.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen in the 16000 block of Estralita Drive, near the Kewin Mill intersection. Be prepared for activity in the area. The fire has not spread to any nearby vegetation.