Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility Update

Chief Probation Officer Dan Hawks and Assistant Probation Officer Annie Hockett

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility has been open for over six years, and this weekend’s Mother Lode Views will provide an update on how things are going.

The guests will be Tuolumne County Chief Probation Officer Dan Hawks and Assistant Chief Probation Officer Annie Hockett.

They will talk about how many youths are in the facility at an average time, the rehabilitation programs they take part in, and partnerships with neighboring counties. Early on, there were questions about whether it was financially feasible for the county to run this type of facility, so they will also address financing and the budget.

They will also speak about how realignment at the state level has recently shifted some of the responsibilities to county-run juvenile halls.