Power Outage Impacts Columbia

Power Outage In Columbia View Photo

Columbia, CA — 338 PG&E customers have been without power since around 11:30 pm on Sunday.

PG&E says the customers should be restored later morning, likely by 11 am. Columbia has seen various outages in recent months due to the Enhanced Powerline Settings that turn off power proactively if they are threatened by an object, such as a falling tree branch. The goal is to prevent wildfires.

PG&E has not stated the cause of last night’s outage, and notes that it remains “under investigation.” The outage has been impacting customers west of the State Park.