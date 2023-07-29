Update: Fire In Forest

Knight Fire burning near Jupiter in Tuolumne County 7:30 a.m View Photos

Update at 7:35 a.m.: Fire crews continue to work the Knight Fire, burning eight miles north of Twain Harte on the Stanislaus National Forest. Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel reports the blaze is estimated at 3 to 5 acres and burning at a slow rate of spread. He added, “Flames lengths are estimated at one to two feet, and the fire is burning down a slope with a road at the head of the fire. There are currently two structures at risk, but there are no evacuation orders at this time.”

The flames broke out around 4:40 a.m. near Forest Service Road 4N01A and Tiffany Lane, in the vicinity of Knight Creek in the Jupiter area of Tuolumne County. Resources on scene include five engines, two hand crews, two water tenders, one dozer, and aircraft resources.

Original post at 6:15 a.m.: Jupiter, CA — Air and ground resources are battling what has been dubbed the “Knight Fire” and is burning eight miles north of Twain Harte on the Stanislaus National Forest.

The blaze broke out around 4:40 a.m. on Forest Route 4N01A west of Tiffany Lane in the Jupiter area of Tuolumne County. The fire is currently estimated at three acres in size and holding, with no containment, according to fire officials. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened or the flames’ rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.