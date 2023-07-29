HWY 108 Chase Ends With Suspect Caught Hiding In Tall Grass

CHP patrol car View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A motorcycle chase that began on Highway 108 near Montezuma Junction in Tuolumne County ended on Old Don Pedro Road in some tall grass near the lake.

Seeing a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle speeding westbound along Highway 108 in the Jamestown area, an officer attempted to pull it over. The rider, 31-year-old Shane Brown of Turlock, instead took off. While continuing to speed, Brown crossed double yellow lines, ran stop signs, and even went off-road through several groves of trees. The officers then call off the pursuit for safety reasons.

About a half hour later, officers found the bike abandoned on Old Don Pedro Road, east of LaGrange Road near the west side of Lake Don Pedro. The CHP reports that Brown was discovered nearby, hiding in some tall grass. He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and then arrested for felony evasion and placed on a $50,000 bond.