Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Receives Award

Calaveras, CA– Hospice of Amador and Calaveras has been recognized as a recipient of the 2023 Hospice CAHPS(Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Honors Elite Award by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of hospice organization services.

The Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award is an annual accolade that acknowledges agencies consistently delivering exceptional patient care, as evaluated from the patient and caregiver perspectives. The recognition is based on the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction measures.

Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst, expressed her appreciation for agencies that go above and beyond in delivering quality patient care. “We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” she said. “We congratulate Hospice of Amador and Calaveras on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

Jess Harman, Interim Executive Director of Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. “As a stand-alone non-profit, we could not have felt more honored. Through the dedication and hard work from our community partners, donors, employees, and volunteers, we are able to accomplish this achievement. We are blessed to be serving the community in this capacity.”