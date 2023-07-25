Standard Park Reopens For Recreational Sports

Standard, CA — Extensive storm damage repairs are completed, so Standard Park is officially reopening today.

The park had been closed for several months due to flooding impacts, notably from damage occurring during the March 11 storm event, which briefly turned the park into a lake.

Amenities at Standard Park had to be both repaired and disinfected. The final work was replacing dirt on the softball fields and some of the sod. The needed repairs had prevented spring and summer sports from taking place at the park.

Recreation Manager Eric Aitken confirms this morning, “Yes, Standard Park is opening today. We will have our COED Adult Softball League starting tonight.”

The opening of the park also comes ahead of the popular recreation soccer season that gets underway next month and always brings a steady stream of visitors on Saturdays throughout the late summer and fall.

Standard Park is located at 18500 Standard Road.