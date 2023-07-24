Pika Fire Update

Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park continues to monitor an ongoing wildfire sparked by lightning on June 29th, covering 840 acres with 30% containment. Firefighters, led by the National Park Service (NPS), strategically employ natural barriers and trail closures to confine and control the blaze, ensuring ecological benefits while minimizing risks to people and infrastructure.

Southern and eastern perimeters are well-contained, but isolated active fire pockets remain in the northwest of North Dome. For public safety, short sections of the North Dome Trail and Lehamite Creek are closed.

The forecast predicts continuing hot and dry conditions, with an excessive heat warning this week. Over 40 personnel closely monitor weather, fire behavior, and smoke impacts. Crews plan indirect line construction using natural barriers, potential firing operations, and transitioning to patrol and monitoring over the coming days.