Grease Spill Cleanup On Stockton Street

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is a heavy amount of police tape up near a restaurant on Stockton Street, and the Sonora Police Department notes that it has nothing to do with any type of criminal investigation.

The area blocked off near the Foothill Café has to do with a grease spill, and the need to now properly clean up the area.

Stockton Road is heavily traveled, so many during the noon hour have been curious as to what is taking place. Traffic is still moving freely.