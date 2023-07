Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is advising travelers to avoid a certain intersection in Twain Harte.

Golf Club Drive is closed today (July 24) at the intersection of Muir Avenue until around 5 pm. It is due to some needed tree removal work. There is a detour in place around the work zone, so expect traffic delays. Keep an eye out for workers in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .