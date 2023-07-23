Update: Vegetation Fire Near Beardsley Lake Outside Of Pinecrest

Fire near Beardsley Lake, PG&E Fire Camera View Photo

Updated at 5:55pm: A vegetation fire near Beardsley Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest is situated in an area that recently had prescribed burning conducted.

There is minimal growth potential. Forest Service spokesperson Benjamin Cossel reports that it is surrounded by blackened areas that were earlier treated via the Dry Meadow Prescribed Burn and is anticipated to grow to only 20-30 acres. With concerns lessening, the air resources from CAL Fire have now been released and are returning back to base. Forest Service crews will remain on the scene.

To view webcam of the fire area, click here.

Original story posted at 5:09pm. Pinecrest, CA — Air and ground resources are assigned to a vegetation fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, north of Beardsley Lake.

The fire is in the area of Forest Road 5N02, outside of Pinecrest, in the Summit Ranger District.

Stanislaus National Forest Spokesperson Benjamin Cossel reports that it is two acres with a “moderate rate of spread.”

Air attack is on the scene of the incident, along with three engines from the Forest Service, one water tender, a dozer, overhead, and a crew.

There have been no initial reports of any structures being threatened.

