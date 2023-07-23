Cloudy
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sections Of Two Calaveras County Roads Temporarily Closed This Week

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Gold Strike Road map

Gold Strike Road map

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Sections of two roadways in Calaveras County will be closed to through traffic at the beginning of this week.

On Monday, July 24, Calaveras County Public Works crews will remove debris along the shoulders of Lafayette Street in Mokelumne Hill. “No parking” will be allowed along the street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be operating heavy equipment and working along the street and shoulders. Public Works officials added, “To ensure safety for crews and the traveling public, please park vehicles in private driveways and on adjacent streets during this time.”

On Tuesday, July 25, Gold Strike Road/Main Street in San Andreas will be closed to through traffic from Neilsen Road to Lewis Avenue. Public Works Crews will be installing a traffic speed table on Main Street from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists will need to use a detour route.

Questions on these projects or to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 