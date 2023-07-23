Sections Of Two Calaveras County Roads Temporarily Closed This Week

Gold Strike Road map View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Sections of two roadways in Calaveras County will be closed to through traffic at the beginning of this week.

On Monday, July 24, Calaveras County Public Works crews will remove debris along the shoulders of Lafayette Street in Mokelumne Hill. “No parking” will be allowed along the street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be operating heavy equipment and working along the street and shoulders. Public Works officials added, “To ensure safety for crews and the traveling public, please park vehicles in private driveways and on adjacent streets during this time.”

On Tuesday, July 25, Gold Strike Road/Main Street in San Andreas will be closed to through traffic from Neilsen Road to Lewis Avenue. Public Works Crews will be installing a traffic speed table on Main Street from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists will need to use a detour route.

Questions on these projects or to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).