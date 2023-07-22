Get A Forever Friend For Half The Price

Calaveras County Animal Services shelter is full and heart shows sponsored dogs with the adoption fee already paid View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Stating that they are “beyond full,” Calaveras County Animal Control is cutting adoption fees in half in hopes of finding forever homes and lessening the strain on the shelter.

The shelter has plenty of dogs, some of whom have been there for more than six months and one for almost a year, say shelter officials. They added, “Some are having to be doubled up in pens due to a lack of space.”

While the dogs get walked each day for about 45 minutes by volunteers, it is the only time they get out of their kennels until the next day. Due to the shelter being full, adoption fees are half off at just $40, which includes spaying or neutering, vaccines, a microchip, and rabies vaccination. Additionally, if the dog is sponsored, as with nine of the pooches, there is no fee as it has already been paid. Dogs that are sponsored will have a notice on their photos as shown in the image box.