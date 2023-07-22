Bridge Work In Mokelumne Hill Will Stall Traffic On Highway 49

Mokelumne River Bridge Widening Project View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA – Travelers can expect delays on Highway 49 at the Calaveras and Amador County lines when construction begins on the Mokelumne Hill Bridge next month and could last a year.

“The purpose of this project is to upgrade the bridge rails to meet current crash safety standards and to widen the bridge to enhance the mobility of pedestrian and bicycle traffic,” advised Caltrans.

Crews will replace the rails and widen the bridge to include 4-foot shoulders and about 75 feet on both ends of the bridge. Work is scheduled to begin the week of August 6–12, with completion expected in June 2024.

Motorists can expect intermittent delays throughout the project. Funding for the more than $3 million project comes from the State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP)—Bridge Rail Replacement and Upgrade Program.