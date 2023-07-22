California And Mother Lode Unemployment Rates Increase Slightly

June California Unemployment Rate View Photo

Sonora – California, and the Mother Lode saw jobless rates climb slightly, by 0.1 percent, in June.

The state’s unemployment rate went from 4.5 percent in May to 4.6 percent last month, according to data released Friday by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). California’s June nonfarm job gain was 5.6 percent of the national job gain of 209,000.

The Mother Lode’s rates followed suit, with Tuolumne County’s increasing from 4.8 percent in May to 4.9 percent in June. Calaveras went from 3.9 percent in May to 4 percent last month.

Six of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in June, with private education and health services showing the largest gains for the second consecutive month at 7,000. Leisure and hospitality came in second with 6,800. The biggest job losses were in trade, transportation and utilities at 7,600, the largest month-over-month reduction.

The national unemployment rate bucked the state and local trends and saw a 0.1 dip from 3.7 percent in May to 3.6 percent in June.