Bystander Helps Deputy Handcuff Jamestown Man Resisting Arrest

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Seeing a man fighting with a deputy who was trying to handcuff the suspect caused a passerby to stop and help with the arrest.

While heading to a disturbance call near Chicken Ranch Road in Jamestown recently, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted 31-year-old Kristopher Allen Elder sitting on the side of Highway 108 near 5th Avenue. Elder was partially in the roadway, had an open alcoholic beverage container in public, and was showing signs of intoxication, according to sheriff’s officials.

The deputy also determined that Allen was one of the involved parties in the disturbance call that he had been heading toward and was too intoxicated to care for his own safety or the safety of others. Subsequently, while Elder was being arrested, he turned physical, pushing and attempting to kick the deputy repeatedly. That is when a passerby stopped and helped to subdue Elder until backup arrived.

Elder faces charges of felony resisting and obstructing a peace officer and public Intoxication, which is a misdemeanor. Further investigation into the original disturbance call added the charge of violation of a domestic violence restraining order and inflicting injury upon another.