Suspect Wanted For ‘Serious Crimes’ In Mariposa County Caught

Daniel Kapumau MCSO arrest View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – A wanted fugitive for “serious crimes’ is now behind bars in Mariposa County.

Sheriff’s officials report that 29-year-old Daniel Kapumau, who was wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence, and evading a peace officer, was recently apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Assisting in the deputies chase were a K9 unit and detectives who were able to safely handcuff him.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese praised the public for their assistance too, stating, “A fantastic job by everyone; my staff who remained vigilant and determined to find and arrest Mr. Kapumau, and to the community assistance, you played a crucial role in the successful resolution of this case. Together, we are making Mariposa County a safer place for everyone!”

As earlier reported here, investigators had asked the public to help locate Kapumau last week. At that time, no additional information on Kapumau’s crimes regarding when they occurred or how many victims were impacted was released, and no new information has been released now that he has been arrested.

Kapumau was placed on $100,000 bail.