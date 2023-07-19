Meeting Focused On Copperopolis Long Range Planning

Copperopolis, CA — A Copperopolis Community Plan is being developed focused on long-range planning efforts for a 39-square-mile area around the town.

The plan will be the focus of a town hall meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at 6 pm at the Armory in Copperopolis (695 Main Street). The event is being hosted by District Four Supervisor Amanda Folendorf and the Calaveras County Planning Department.

The plan’s goals include promoting economic development, retaining community character, preserving natural resources, improving traffic circulation, preserving historic assets, ensuring public safety, supporting recreational activities, and regulating short-term vacation rentals.

Feedback from the public will be incorporated into the document.

You can find a draft of the proposed plan by clicking here.