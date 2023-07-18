TUD Celebrates Water Treatment Consolidation Project Completion

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is celebrating the completion of its Crystal Falls/Cedar Ridge Water Treatment Consolidation Project.

Calling it a “crucial project that interties the two water systems,” district officials also noted it will improve efficiency, bring cost savings, and eliminate the Cedar Ridge Water Treatment Plant. They added that the project also included installing a new pump station at the Crystal Falls Water Treatment Plant, enhancing water supply and distribution reliability.

TUD’s long-term vision is to optimize water service by constructing a regional water treatment and storage facility at Sierra Pines, capable of consolidating 8 water treatment facilities, 16 tanks, and 12 pump stations,” commented General Manager of Tuolumne Utilities District, Don Perkins. The project marks an important milestone in TUD’s system consolidation efforts, strengthening water infrastructure and improving service delivery.

