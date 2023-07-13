Calaveras Educators Looking To Fill Board Seat

CCOE Board Trustee Area 3 map View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Applications are now being accepted for the Calaveras County Board of Education Trustee Area 3 position.

Valerie Tudor, who held the seat, has retired, leaving the seat vacant. The newly appointed board member would finish her term, which expires in 2026.

Trustee Area 3 represents the Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Hathaway Pines, Murphys, Tamarack, and White Pines running along Highway 4, as can be seen in the image box map. The board is made up of five members. Calaveras County Office of Education officials noted that it “plans to conduct interviews and fill the vacancy by appointment at the Aug. 7, 2023, board meeting, as specified in Board Bylaw 9223.”

Candidates must be 18 years of age, a registered voter in Calaveras County, and reside within Trustee Area 3. For more information and an application, click here.