Trail Closures Take Effect Near Pika Fire In Yosemite

Pika Fire In Yosemite Visible In Distance View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park reports there have been some “active pockets” burning on the Pika Fire northwest of North Dome, but overall it remains “slow growth.”

The fire is now up to 40 acres, and on Tuesday evening the National Park Service decided to close short sections of the North Dome Trail and Lehamite Creek Trail due to the nearby fire activity. The trail closure map can be found here.

We reported earlier that the lightning-caused fire was located on June 29 in an isolated area, at an elevation of 7,100 feet. Firefighters are using a “confine and contain” strategy in which the fire is allowed to move naturally when there are favorable conditions.

No buildings are threatened by the fire. Yosemite Valley has experienced drift smoke during the evening and overnight hours, and conditions improve when the smoke lifts during the afternoon.