Clear
70.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

TC Supervisors Call Special Meeting

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 9 am. It will be the first meeting of July as the board did not meet last week due to the Independence Day holiday.

It is a lighter agenda in comparison to past meetings. One discussion item is about an application submitted by the Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District and the Tuolumne County City Sanitary District to combine into a new Tuolumne Community Services District. It would also potentially include the Tuolumne Lighting District, which is managed by the county. Information will be provided to the board of supervisors.

In addition, there will be actions in relation to year-end budget adjustments as the new county fiscal year started on July 1st. The 9 am meeting is open to the public.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 