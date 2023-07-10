Wanted Suspect Arrested In CHP Parking Lot After Chase

Michael Wilmshurst Angels Camp booking photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man led officials on a chase around San Andreas, and he eventually ended up in the parking lot of the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over 38-year-old Michael Wilmshurst recently during the afternoon hours who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He refused to yield and instead pulled into private property on Gold Strike Road. He eventually came to a dead-end, and drove recklessly through the property, striking parked vehicles, before returning to the roadway.

The chase eventually led to the parking lot of the CHP on Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas, and a standoff ensued.

Sheriff’s Office and CHP officials were able to talk Wilmshurst into peacefully surrendering, and he was taken to county jail.

In addition to his earlier arrest warrant, he faces new charges of felony evasion and resisting arrest.

Wilmshurst was also in the news back in 2014 following a chase in Angels Camp. Click here to read the earlier story.