Clear
72.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Four Way Stop Being Installed This Weekend In Burson

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Stop Sign

Stop Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Burson, CA — Travelers on Highway 12 in Calaveras County should be aware of a significant change if driving in the Burson area.

Currently, there are stop signs for those approaching Highway 12 from Burson Road, but signs are also now going up on Highway 12, to make it a four-way stop. The goal is to have a safer intersection.

The CHP reports, “While drivers become accustomed to this new stop sign, please be cautious as you enter the intersection to ensure cross-traffic is also stopping.”

Installation work is taking place this weekend.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 