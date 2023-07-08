Four Way Stop Being Installed This Weekend In Burson

Burson, CA — Travelers on Highway 12 in Calaveras County should be aware of a significant change if driving in the Burson area.

Currently, there are stop signs for those approaching Highway 12 from Burson Road, but signs are also now going up on Highway 12, to make it a four-way stop. The goal is to have a safer intersection.

The CHP reports, “While drivers become accustomed to this new stop sign, please be cautious as you enter the intersection to ensure cross-traffic is also stopping.”

Installation work is taking place this weekend.