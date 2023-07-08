Clear
61.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crash On Highway 26 Takes Out Power Pole And Ignites Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire damages vehicles in Valley Springs

Fire damages vehicles in Valley Springs

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Fire crews were busy in Calaveras County on Friday evening.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that a fire started after a truck hit a power pole on Highway 26 near Toyon Lane. The incident happened at around 8:30pm. The crash knocked out power to thousands of PG&E customers. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.

It caused a 30-acre vegetation fire that also destroyed several nearby cars.

PG&E reports that the power was restored early this morning. Officials have remained scene to further investigate the incident.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 