Crash On Highway 26 Takes Out Power Pole And Ignites Fire

Fire damages vehicles in Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Fire crews were busy in Calaveras County on Friday evening.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that a fire started after a truck hit a power pole on Highway 26 near Toyon Lane. The incident happened at around 8:30pm. The crash knocked out power to thousands of PG&E customers. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.

It caused a 30-acre vegetation fire that also destroyed several nearby cars.

PG&E reports that the power was restored early this morning. Officials have remained scene to further investigate the incident.