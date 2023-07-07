Clear
Community Member Seeks Living Donor for Life Saving Liver Transplant

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA–The community is rallying behind John Stevens, who is urgently in need of a liver transplant. In a heartfelt appeal, friends and neighbors are coming together to support John and learn how they can potentially offer him a second chance at life.

An event has been organized to provide information and raise awareness about liver donation, where community members can discover how they might be able to help John in his time of need. The gathering will take place at The Sonora Brewing Company, located at 28 S. Washington Street in Sonora, on Tuesday, July 11th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Organizers urge attendees to RSVP for the event by calling 209-532-1631. The evening promises to be a mix of camaraderie and compassion, with hors d’oeuvres provided and beer specials available for purchase.

Liver transplants are life-saving procedures that have significantly impacted the lives of many individuals. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit organization that manages the nation’s organ transplant system, liver transplantation is among the most common transplant surgeries in the United States.

 

