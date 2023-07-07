Clear
70 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Paving Will Impact Traffic Again Today On Phoenix Lake Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County logo

Tuolumne County logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is warning travelers to be prepared for delays today on Phoenix Lake Road due to ongoing paving operations.

The work got underway early this morning and will continue until around 5pm. The overall project consists of roadway widening, shoulder work, and drainage improvements.

The work is taking place on Phoenix Lake Road between Ridgewood Drive and Paseo De Los Portales Road. It is adjacent to ongoing work by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to be prepared for delays.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 