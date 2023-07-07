Paving Will Impact Traffic Again Today On Phoenix Lake Road

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is warning travelers to be prepared for delays today on Phoenix Lake Road due to ongoing paving operations.

The work got underway early this morning and will continue until around 5pm. The overall project consists of roadway widening, shoulder work, and drainage improvements.

The work is taking place on Phoenix Lake Road between Ridgewood Drive and Paseo De Los Portales Road. It is adjacent to ongoing work by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to be prepared for delays.