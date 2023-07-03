Copperopolis Man Arrested After Search Turns Up Fentanyl

Jay Warren Christopher Whittle View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A Copperopolis man was handcuffed after he ran from deputies.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch got a tip recently regarding the whereabouts of 40-year-old Jaw Whittle, who was wanted on a felony drug warrant. The caller reported that Whittle had been seen in the area of Tuolumne Road North near Carter Street in Tuolumne. Upon their arrival, Whittle was spotted, and when he noticed the deputies, he ran while carrying a lead cane, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies gave chase while ordering him to stop running. They caught up quickly on Tuolumne Road North, where he was taken into custody. A search of Whittle turned up a small bag containing fentanyl, a bandana with a large lock attached to it, a lead cane, and several items of drug use paraphernalia,

Whittle was arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, a leaded cane, and his outstanding felony warrant.