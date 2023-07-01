Calaveras Sheriff Talks Recent Crime Trends

Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode views will feature Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.

DiBasilio will discuss a range of issues including crime trends, the state’s actions impacting law enforcement, illegal marijuana grows, fire safety, and waterway concerns. He will also detail the important ways that volunteers help strengthen the sheriff’s office and community.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning

