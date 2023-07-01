Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Sheriff Talks Recent Crime Trends

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio

Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode views will feature Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.

DiBasilio will discuss a range of issues including crime trends, the state’s actions impacting law enforcement, illegal marijuana grows, fire safety, and waterway concerns. He will also detail the important ways that volunteers help strengthen the sheriff’s office and community.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Media” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews.

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 