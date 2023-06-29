Fire Season Declared In Yosemite

Yosemite National Park pile burning View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park has declared fire season due to hotter and drier weather conditions.

Park officials note that fire season is officially enacted when fire danger rating indices for the park show moderate for three consecutive days. During the season, residential pile burning within the park is not permitted. Park officials also want to remind visitors, “Make sure to follow all fire rules and regulations when recreating and help prevent human-caused wildfires by making sure your campfire is out cold when you leave by using the ‘drown, stir, and feel method.’”

The declaration also signals that local residents should have completed the defensible space around their properties.

“Fire personnel will be conducting inspections within Yosemite throughout the fire season to ensure compliance,” disclosed park officials.