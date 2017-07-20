Maria Fire Nears Containment

Mokelumne Hill, CA — CAL Fire reports the containment has jumped by ten percent for the Maria Fire that ignited Monday in Calaveras County.
The acreage remains at 117 with the containment at 90 percent from 80 percent on Wednesday night. Crews remain on scene in the area of Jesus Maria Road and Music Gulch Road near Mokelumne Hill. CAL Fire is investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze. The fire is situated within the Butte Fire footprint and there is plenty of mop up going on in that area.
Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill
loading map - please wait...
Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill (Directions)
Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill38.291233, -120.621611Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill (Directions)