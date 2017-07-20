Quantcast
help information
Overcast
77.7 ° F
Full Weather

Maria Fire Nears Containment

Maria Fire, as seen earlier from CAL Fire aircraft
Maria Fire, as seen earlier from CAL Fire aircraft Photo Icon Enlarge
07/20/2017 8:08 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Mokelumne Hill, CA — CAL Fire reports the containment has jumped by ten percent for the Maria Fire that ignited Monday in Calaveras County.

The acreage remains at 117 with the containment at 90 percent from 80 percent on Wednesday night.  Crews remain on scene in the area of Jesus Maria Road and Music Gulch Road near Mokelumne Hill. CAL Fire is investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze. The fire is situated within the Butte Fire footprint and there is plenty of mop up going on in that area.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill

loading map - please wait...

Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill 38.291233, -120.621611 Music Gulch Road near Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.