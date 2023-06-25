Burn To Produce Smoke In Tuolumne Next Week

Prescribed burning with torch View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – In an effort to protect the Tuolumne community and nearby natural resources, firefighters will ignite the Mt. Havalia prescribed burn next week.

CAL Fire crews set ablaze about 50 acres in the Mt. Havalia Vegetation Management Program (VMP) site in Tuolumne County, adjacent to the community of Tuolumne.

“The goal of the prescribed burn is to maintain the Mt. Havalia Fuel Break along the top of the North Fork Tuolumne River Canyon,” according to state fire officials.

Crews will begin burning on Monday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Resources assigned to the burn will include fire engines, hand crews, and cooperating agencies.

“This project adds to significant work underway throughout the state and brings California one step closer towards meeting or exceeding state fuel reduction goals directed by the California Fire Plan and the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, noted CAL Fire officials.

Smoke will be visible from Tuolumne and surrounding areas during the burning operation.