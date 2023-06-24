Brawl On Phoenix Lake Road Results In Two Arrests

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two men were arrested after getting into a fight on Phoenix Lake Road, with one of the suspects jumping on the windshield of the other individual involved.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Phoenix Lake Road near Meadow Brook Drive for multiple reports of a crash and brawl between two men in the roadway. CHP officers were already on the scene and had detained one of the suspects, 29-year-old Jarrett Bravo, a Sonora transient, when deputies arrived. CHP officers determined that it was not a crash but an act of vandalism after questioning both parties.

During the investigation, it was learned the Bravo had lunged onto Mi Wuk Village resident 38-year-old Jonah Battle’s SUV, breaking the windshield, according to sheriff’s officials. Bravo then allegedly opened the driver’s side door and began fighting with Battle, which continued when the men fell to the ground.

Deputies noticed that both men smelled of alcohol and were displaying symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. CHP officers arrested Battle for DUI, and during handcuffing, they say he became combative and added felony battery of a peace officer to his charges. Meanwhile, deputies arrested Bravo for felony vandalism, battery and being under the influence of an intoxicating drug with alcohol in a public place.