TUD Board Will Continue Rate Hike Talks

Sonora, CA — A public hearing will be held on Wednesday where the Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will pick up discussions about the magnitude of rate hikes over the next five years.

We reported earlier that district sent out the required 218 legal notices to customers about plans to increase water and sewer rates effective August 1st. The year-one increase for most water customers was to be 28% and for sewer services 17%. After hearing numerous complaints from ratepayers, three of the five board members decided that the year one spike was too steep, so alternatives were sought.

Staff will report back at a special meeting Wednesday morning about potential smaller increases, and the related impact on the finances. The public will also have another chance to weigh in on the issue.

The open-to-the-public meeting will be held in the board meeting room at 18885 Nugget Blvd at 9am this coming Wednesday (June 28).

There is also a Zoom participation option, and more details can be found here.

874 customers submitted written protests against the initial water increase proposal and 455 against the sewer proposal.