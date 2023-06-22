Cloudy
77 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora Woman Arrested For Child Endangerment

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was not only handcuffed for DUI but also for child endangerment.

CHP officers were recently alerted to a possible DUI driver on Mono Way in East Sonora. About ten minutes later, they spotted the reported 2011 Honda CRV near Standard Road. Behind the wheel was 50-year-old Nomita Maraj and there was also a child passenger.

After an investigation, officers determined Maraj had been driving under the influence of alcohol with a minor in the vehicle. Maraj was subsequently taken into custody without incident for DUI and felony child endangerment/abuse with possible great bodily injury or death.

 

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 