Sonora Woman Arrested For Child Endangerment

East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was not only handcuffed for DUI but also for child endangerment.

CHP officers were recently alerted to a possible DUI driver on Mono Way in East Sonora. About ten minutes later, they spotted the reported 2011 Honda CRV near Standard Road. Behind the wheel was 50-year-old Nomita Maraj and there was also a child passenger.

After an investigation, officers determined Maraj had been driving under the influence of alcohol with a minor in the vehicle. Maraj was subsequently taken into custody without incident for DUI and felony child endangerment/abuse with possible great bodily injury or death.