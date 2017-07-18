Rider Sustains Major Injuries in Alleged DUI Solo Motorcycle Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – An ill-fated late-night motorcycle ride near Mountain Ranch sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with major injuries and also resulted in his arrest for an alleged DUI.

According to San Andreas CHP Unit officials, the solo motorcyclist, later identified as 43-year-old Joshua Hutchinson of Santa Clara, was steering a 2016 KTM 390 Duke motorcycle northbound on Whiskey Slide Road late Saturday night. While approaching West Murray Creek Road at about 60 miles-per-hour, he reportedly traveled onto the west shoulder, where he lost control and fell to the ground.

Officials say the man was subsequently transported to Mark Twain Medical Center for treatment and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.