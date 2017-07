Outtage, Mormon Creek Rd near Highway 49 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Power lines are being reported down across Mormon Creek Road near Highway 49 between Melones and Shaws Flat, possibly due to a tree that contacted a utility pole.

Shortly after 7 p.m. a call came in reporting an outage in that area, which PG&E estimates is affecting 29 customers as it works to confirm the cause. There was a report of a small vegetation fire that may have sparked during the incident.

