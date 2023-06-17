Sonora Man Arrested for  Alleged Threats

Donald Ray Huff View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed for allegedly making threats and shouting racial slurs.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the area of Oxbow Lane near Awahanee Road for a report of threats. Once on the scene, the victim and witnesses told deputies about verbal threats made to them by 75-year-old Donald Huff. The victim details that Huff threatened to “shoot” them while “using racial slurs,” which made them fearful for their safety.

After questioning Huff, he was arrested for felony criminal threats and a misdemeanor charge of violation of civil rights by threat of force.