Assemblyman Flora To Recap Latest State Capitol Debates

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature California Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora.

Flora represents District 9, which includes Copperopolis, Jenny Lind, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Oakdale, and several neighboring valley communities. He was born and raised in Modesto and grew up in an agricultural family. Flora later went into the fire service joining CAL Fire in 2005 (working out of Valley Springs and San Andreas).

In 2015 former Senator Anthony Canella encouraged him to run for state office, and he successfully won an Assembly seat. Following redistricting last year, portions of the Mother Lode were added to his valley-centered district.

This weekend marks his first appearance on Mother Lode Views, as he now represents an expanded Sierra Foothills footprint.

Flora says, “If you would have told me a decade ago that politics is what I would be doing with my life, I would have said you are ‘out of your mind,’ this is not what I thought I’d be doing. But it has been a lot of fun, and it is certainly enjoyable to represent our area.”

Flora will share opinions on issues like fire, economic development, water, housing, fentanyl, the governor’s call for CEQA reform, and specific bills he is introducing in this legislative session.