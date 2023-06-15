More Flooding In Yosemite National Park

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Merced River at Happy Isles and the Pohono Bridge inside of Yosemite National Park.

Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

At just 7.0 feet, Campgrounds at North Pines and Housekeeping Camp begin to flood.

And as of 8:30 AM on Wednesday, the stage at Happy Isles was 7.6 feet. The Flood stage there is 8.0 feet.

The river was expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 feet last night.

Additionally, at 8 AM PDT on Wednesday, the stage at the Pohono Bridge was 9.9 feet.

Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

At 10.0 feet, western portion of North Pines Campground located at the east end of Yosemite Valley, between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek, begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage to a crest of 11.1 feet last night.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 06/05/1995

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this morning at 9:30 AM.