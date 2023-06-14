Clear
Calaveras Community Foundation To Open Grant Period

By B.J. Hansen
Angels Camp, CA — Next month is when local groups can seek competitive grant funding offered from the Calaveras Community Foundation.

CCF reports that any project submitted will be considered for funding. The organization notes that thanks to new funding sources this year, there will be special emphasis placed on applications addressing food scarcity, mental health issues, and substance abuse prevention and education.

The foundation notes, “Non-profit groups, schools and government agencies in Calaveras County are encouraged to focus on a special project that could make a difference in people’s lives, or make changes benefitting the county or groups.”

The application period runs throughout next month between July 1-31.

Applications will only be accepted via email: info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org

Complete details, application guidelines, and fillable forms are now available in the “Grants and Scholarships” area of the CCF website: www.calaverascommunityfoundation.org

Since its inception in 2000, the Calaveras Community Foundation has provided over $3 million in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance.

