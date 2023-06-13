Calaveras County Welcomes New Director Of Emergency Services

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

Calaveras, CA–The County of Calaveras announced the appointment of Michael Massone as the new Director of Emergency Services, effective June 20. His background includes 30 years with the San Diego Federal Fire Department and 3 years with California’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES).

In his most recent position as the Northern Assistant Director of Response for CalOES, Massone held responsibility for overseeing response operations and programs. This included managing operations for two administrative regions, the State Operations Center, two Regional Emergency Operations Centers, and the California State Warning Center. During emergencies and disasters, Massone coordinated the activities of various entities, including state agencies, mutual aid assets, the federal government, local government, first responders, other states, and key officials. He provided leadership and guidance to ensure adherence to standardized emergency management systems, the National Incident Management System, and established response protocols.

Massone’s training in emergency services is complemented by certifications, including Fire Prevention, FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Specialist, Hazardous Materials/WMD Specialist, FEMA Collapse Structure Technician, Command Level Wildland Fire Officer, and Emergency Medical Technician.

Massone has received multiple awards, including the 2020 Cal Fire Directors Partnership Award and the 2018 International Association of Firefighters Annual Leadership Award. He has been commended for his actions and his contributions to emergency operations, such as technical rescue and statewide wildfires, earning him multiple commendations from the San Diego Federal Fire Department.